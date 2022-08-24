Elementeum (ELET) Price Hits $0.0038

Elementeum (ELET) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $19,716.76 and $4.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 156.2% higher against the dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
