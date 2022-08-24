Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $315.10 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

