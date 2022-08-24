Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.79

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 525538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

