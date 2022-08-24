Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 679.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,197. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

