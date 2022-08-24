Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,817 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 8,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

