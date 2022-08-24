Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,317 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

