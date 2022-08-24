Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 23,033 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,265,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.31. 4,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

