Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $23,887.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.