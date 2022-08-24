Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading 5.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.33. 11,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,337,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 over the last ninety days.

EHAB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

