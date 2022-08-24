Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ENLV opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

