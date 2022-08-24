Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cowen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ENVX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

