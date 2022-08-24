Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

