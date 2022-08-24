Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.