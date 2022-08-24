ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,955. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

