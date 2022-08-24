ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 144,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. 790,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,889,602. The firm has a market cap of $407.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

