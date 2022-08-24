ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Insider Activity

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.