ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,841. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.