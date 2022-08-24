ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Announces Dividend of $0.22

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.