EUNO Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $849.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00238299 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,631,160,606 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

