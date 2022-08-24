Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.23.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
