Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

