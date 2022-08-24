Fanspel (FAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12,830.52

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Fanspel has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fanspel has a total market capitalization of $12,830.52 and approximately $299,094.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fanspel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075169 BTC.

Fanspel Profile

Fanspel (CRYPTO:FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fanspel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanspel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.