Farley Capital L.P. Has $12.01 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Farley Capital L.P. lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 11.3% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 0.90% of Adtalem Global Education worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 3,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

