Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

