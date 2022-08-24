FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $41,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

