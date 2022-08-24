FibSWAP DEx Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
About FibSWAP DEx
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
