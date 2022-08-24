Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Trimmed by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,421. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

