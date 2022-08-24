Financial Guidance Group Inc. Buys Shares of 203,933 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 11.1% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,445. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

