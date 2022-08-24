Financial Review: Arteris (AIP) and Its Competitors

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arteris to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arteris and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arteris Competitors 1648 7651 16069 575 2.60

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 201.39%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% Arteris Competitors -59.15% -14.62% 0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arteris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arteris and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million -$23.38 million -8.14 Arteris Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 22.06

Arteris’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arteris rivals beat Arteris on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

