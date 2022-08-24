Financial Survey: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $37.22, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.11 $229.04 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.00 $4.96 billion $1.95 13.48

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Wi-Fi 2.0 platform; corporate TV's; virtual BX; toll-free calling 8-800; Game-RT-X routers; IT solutions for municipal solid waste management; video surveillance services; and VDI/VDC and cyber security services. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA, a cloud gaming service; Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; R&D; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; telecommunication and IT consulting; and engages in leasing of equipment, communication equipment manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

