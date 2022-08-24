First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 45,603 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Air Lease worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,440,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Lease by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after buying an additional 1,054,324 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after buying an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -64.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.



