First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 213,798 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,798 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Alto Ingredients worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.56.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.