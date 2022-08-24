First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Chuy’s worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $216,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Chuy's



Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

