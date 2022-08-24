First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Ducommun worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 305,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Ducommun Trading Down 1.0 %

Ducommun Company Profile

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.