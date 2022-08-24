First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

