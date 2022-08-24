First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
