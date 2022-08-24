First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

