First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.41. 40,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 246,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.