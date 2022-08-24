First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Down 2%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $66.08. Approximately 21,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

