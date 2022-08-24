First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.