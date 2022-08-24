First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

