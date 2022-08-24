First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter.

