FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,918. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.