FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.34

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $16.90. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 6,796 shares traded.
FitLife Brands Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.
FitLife Brands Company Profile
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.
