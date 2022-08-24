Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $41.57.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.