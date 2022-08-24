Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.76.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

