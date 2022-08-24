FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR opened at $15.25 on Friday. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

