FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Price Performance
FONR opened at $15.25 on Friday. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
