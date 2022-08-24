Formation Fi Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $217,698.39 and $118,063.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00772599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016076 BTC.
Formation Fi Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
