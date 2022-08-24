Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Shares Down 0%

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 30,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 61,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,010,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 97,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000.

