Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

