freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on freenet from €27.00 ($27.55) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

freenet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

