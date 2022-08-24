Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 8972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

